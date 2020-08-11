Suniel Shetty's Birthday: A Look At Bollywood Anna's Memorable Dialogues In Films

Suniel Shetty celebrates his 59th birthday on August 11, 2020. The actor made his acting debut with Deepak Anand’s directorial Balwaan and since then he has churned out several super hit films that broke box office records. The Bollywood superstar is known for his breakthrough performances in films like Dhadkan, Border, Hera Pheri, Mohra, Qayamat, Main Hoon Na, Hulchul, Dus, Chup Chup Ke, Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, Shootout at Lokhandwala, De Dana Dan and many more.

As wishes are pouring in for Suniel Shetty's birthday, here are his top 15 dialogues that became immensely popular.

Suniel Shetty's Dialogues

Main tumhe bhool jaon yeh ho nahi sakta ... aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga

Meri kismat mujhpe kya rohegi ... tumhari mohabbat joh mere saath hai

Kaun saala marta hai ... aur agar marr bhi gaya memsaab ... toh hamesha ke liye dhadkunga tumhare seene mein ... tumhari dhadkan bankar

Is janam toh kya ... woh saat janamon tak jeet nahi sakta

Ek sachche desh bhakt ko hum fauj se nikaal sakte hai ... lekin uske dil se desh bhakti nahi

Yeh desh sirf do hi logon pe hasta hai ... hijhron par aur hum policewaalon par ... kyun ki nah hi woh kuch kar sakte hai, aur nah hi hum kuch kar sakte hai

Shehar ka sabse bada gunda ... doosre gunday ko zamanat par le jaane aaya hai

Hum toh kisi doosre ki dharti par nazar bhi nahi dalte ... lekin itne nalayak bachche bhi nahi hai ... ki koi hamari dharti maa par nazar daale aur hum chup chap dekhte rahe

Na Hinduo se hai, na Musalmano se hai ... is mulk mein taqleef baimaano se hai

Hum Hindustani policewaale jahanum tak us shaksh ka peecha nahi chhodte ... joh is vardi ki beizzati karta hai

Mohabbat aur pagalpan ka bahut purana rishta hai

Business mein oonchai kaminepan se nahi … commitment poora karne se milti hai

Dilwale toh bahut dekhe, lekin pyar mein joh pagal ho jaye … aise dilwale ko aaj pehli baar dekha

Tumhare haathon mein woh rekhayein hai, joh mere haathon mein nahi hai ... tumhare maathe pe woh lakeerein hai, joh mere maathe par nahi hai

