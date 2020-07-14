Suniel Shetty And Sanjay Dutt Provide Food To Mumbai's Dabbawalas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have stepped forward to help Mumbai’s dabbawalas amid the COVID-19 crises. The Bollywood actors, along with the Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra, Aslam Shaikh, are providing food to the dabbawalas. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bollywood actors to help Mumbai’s dabbawalas

Recently, it is being reported that actor Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all geared up to help Mumbai’s dabbawalas, who have been helping the dabbawala, who have set their camps in Pune. Reportedly, Shetty said that it is an initiative started by “Aslam Bhai and Sanju” and that he felt no hesitation in joining hands with them. The actor also said that “Prema Cha Dabba” becomes 'more beautiful when everyone gets together'.

The actor also said that food trucks have been sent to Pune to help these daily wage workers. He also added that so far they have provided over 800 kits of rice along with sugar, dal, flour, and oil. The veteran actor also talked about an NGO called Save the Children India, and said that it is actively helping those who are severely affected by the pandemic, in the area.

Together, they have a three-month plan to help the people and the NGO is already working on the ground level. They are set to help over 5000 families. Several Bollywood celebrities have been helping the society amid the pandemic and actors like Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan have actively helped over thousands of people.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is all set for several releases that are lined up. Three of his films are set for a direct-to-OTT release. These include Bhuj; The Pride of India, Sadak 2, and Torbaaz. Dutt’s Sadak 2 has been in the news for several reasons. It will feature Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, as well as Aditya Roy Kapur and Makarand Deshpande. It is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty is set for the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mumbai Saga, and Mosagallu. Fans of the actor are highly eager for the OTT release of these upcoming films, which have been postponed due to the current pandemic.

