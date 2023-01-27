Suniel Shetty's Rep Refutes Rumours Of Lavish Wedding Gifts To Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

After actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married on January 23 in Khandala, reports of the newlyweds receiving expensive gifts from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, among others started making rounds on the internet. However, both families have stepped forward to deny these rumours and clearly state that these reports are not true.

Earlier, several media reports stated that Virat and Dhoni gifted the couple a brand-new BMW automobile worth Rs. 2.70 crores and an Rs 80 lakh rupee Kawasaki Ninja bike, respectively.

Now, a statement released by the bride's father Suniel Shetty's spokesperson has denied the reports. The statement read, "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true about the gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, we request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in the public domain please."

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their marriage

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding in coordinated Instagram posts that read, "'In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2019. The couple wished each other birthdays on Instagram, which sparked dating rumours among fans.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday in 2021. In his birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.

The couple decided to get married after dating for three years and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony with their loved ones in attendance.