Sunita Kapoor Shares Perfect Kapoor Family Picture From Rhea Kapoor’s Wedding; See Post

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14 and pictures of the wedding went viral online. Sunita Kapoor has added to the collection of wedding pictures fans are drooling over by taking to her Instagram account to share the perfect family picture. Sunita Kapoor posted two pictures from the wedding.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in an intimate ceremony that took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence. The event was attended by family and friends including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others. Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share two pictures from the wedding.

The first picture was of the happy couple, while the second one was the perfect Kapoor family picture. It included Sunita Kapoor herself, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Fans also got a glimpse of Karan Boolani's parents and his sister Karishma Boolani.

The Kapoor family picture posted by Sunita Kapoor

In the caption of the picture, Sunita Kapoor referred to Rhea as her ‘princess’ and called the newest addition to the family, her ‘son’. She wrote, "To my princess ..and my son Karan. Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning." She also wished for the couple’s home to always be filled with happiness. She extended her love and wishes to them and added to her caption, "I wish you both never stop being amazed by each other, and never stop falling in love with each other.. May your life and home be always filled with happiness. Love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Apart from Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor also posted a couple of pictures from the wedding. She put up a picture with her sister and mentioned she was honoured to be the sister to ‘the most beautiful bride’. She wrote, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you. @rheakapoor."

Picture Credits: Rhea Kapoor-Instagram