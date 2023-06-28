Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer Gadar 2 Recreates This Song From The Original | Watch

The makers of the highly-anticipated sequel Gadar 2, dropped its song's teaser on Wednesday. It unveiled a new version of the popular song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava. With the teaser and the recreated song, the excitement for the film has reached new heights, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original film.

Gadar was released in 2001.

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava recreated for Gadar 2

The song teaser featured the iconic duo Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. They reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively from the 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The teaser showcased Deol's character in Pakistan in 1971, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

While the original composition was by Uttam Singh, Mithoon recreated the song for the sequel. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik have lent their melodious voices to the track. Director Anil Sharma's son, Utkarsh, will be reprising his role as Tara and Sakeena's son, Jeete, in the film. This ensures a sense of continuity from the original film, further enriching the storyline. The full song will be out on June 29.

Get ready for the love story that transcends time! ❤️#UddJaaKaaleKaava song out tomorrow#Gadar2 coming to set the screens on 🔥 this Independence Day! 🇮🇳

In Cinemas on 11th August pic.twitter.com/Wd52bPyksK — GadarOfficial (@Gadar_Official) June 28, 2023

Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh, expresses excitement

Sunny Deol recently expressed his excitement upon returning to the iconic character of Tara Singh. He highlighted the cultural impact Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has had on his personal and professional life. He said that Tara Singh, his character in Gadar, transcended the role of a mere protagonist to become a revered cult icon who fearlessly surpassed obstacles and boundaries for the sake of love and family. He further added that he was eagerly waiting for a collaboration with the team after 22 years.