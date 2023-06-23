Gadar 2 Promo To Finally Reveal Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Fate In The Film?

Recently, the makers of Gadar 2, the highly anticipated sequel, released its first teaser, generating a lot of buzz among fans. To further amplify the excitement, they decided to re-release the first installment, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in theaters. In light of these developments, some thrilling news has been unveiled, adding to the overall anticipation surrounding the film.

The Newsmaker



The makers are gearing up to give fans of the franchise a further glimpse in to the world of Gadar 2. If reports are to be believed new character posters for Sunny Deol's Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel's Sakeena will shortly be released. Additionally, an all-new teaser is also on its way, reported to be out by July 6.

(A still of Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 | Image: Twitter)



Song, Udja Kale Kawaan, is also allegedly all set to feature in Gadar 2. The reprised version will reportedly clock in at 3 minutes and 6 seconds. The film has also received a 'U' certification ensuring a wider audience.

Who's saying what

Enthusiastic fans of the Gadar franchise are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. However, some concerns have emerged within the fan community. A still featuring an older version of Tara and Sakeena was previously released, sparking curiosity about their storyline.

Notably, Ameesha Patel's absence in the first teaser has raised questions among fans. Furthermore, the teaser concludes with a poignant scene of Tara Singh weeping near a Gurudwara, leading some to speculate that Sakeena might have passed away in the film.

To address these speculations, a source close to the production has clarified that the grave shown in the teaser, which evokes Tara Singh's emotions, does not belong to Sakeena. While the specifics of the storyline and the role of each character remain undisclosed, this clarification offers a glimmer of hope that Sakeena's presence may continue to play a significant part in the narrative of Gadar 2.

Meanwhile...



The story of Gadar 2 is set in Lahore. The period film will capture the events of 1971, featuring a 17-year long time jump from the events of 2001's Gadar. Besides Deol and Patel, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will reportedly release on August 11.