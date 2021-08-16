Sunny Deol Recreates 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh' With Rahul Dravid's 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' Twist

Even after two decades, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's popular dialogue, Tarikh pe Tarikh from his 1993 release, Damini, stands fresh. The actor recently mouthed the iconic dialogue and added a twist to it. Giving his own spin to the dialogue, Sunny Deol added a reference to Rahul Dravid's viral Indiranagar Ka Gunda ad. Deol took to his official Instagram handle and dropped the hilarious clip with a funny caption.

Sunny Deol recreates Tarikh Pe Tarikh dialogue after two decades

In an Instagram reel video, Sunny Deol can be seen being asked to say the Tarikh pe Tarikh dialogue again. The person asking does not look satisfied and asks him to say it with more feel and emotion. However, the person succeeds in annoying Sunny, who then goes on to say, "Who do you think I am? Indiranagar ka gunda?" The Apne actor can be seen then tearing the script. He captioned the post as, "Nahi hona mujhe viral yaar (I don't want to trend on the internet)." Many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor for recreating the iconic dialogue.

For the unversed, earlier Rahul Dravid's ad for Cred, started making rounds on the internet. In the ad, he was seen yelling at his fellow commuters at a traffic signal. The video was shot for an IPL advertisement where he was spotted shouting, "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main (I am goon of Indiranagar)."

Meanwhile, Damini is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The crime drama film features Meenakshi Seshadri in the title role alongside Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and Aamir Khan in a special appearance. The 1993's film is considered to be one of the best women-centric flicks in Hindi cinema. In the film, Deol can be seen playing the role of an alcoholic lawyer representing Damini, for which he has bagged a Filmfare and National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Recently, Sunny Deol's son and actor Karan had tried to emulate the same dialogue during the promotions of his debut flick titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

IMAGE: SUNNY DEOL'S INSTAGRAM

