Sunny Deol Takes Trip Down Memory Lane As 'Betaab' Completes 38 Years Of Release; See Post

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's Betaab has completed 38 years of its release on August 4, 2021. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the actor took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture of his character in the 1983's romance drama. Sharing the priceless picture, Deol penned a simple caption. Take a look at the picture below.

Sunny Deol's Betaab marks 38 years of its release

In the throwback picture, Sunny Deol can be seen in his character, Sunny Kapoor's avatar. The Gadar actor can be seen sitting on a wooden fence with a scenic backdrop. He sported a brown loose tee which he paired with black pants. Deol flashed a faded smile as he posed for the camera. As for the caption, Deol simply wrote, "Betaab 1983 4th Aug." The priceless picture received more than 23k by his fans and followers on the photo-sharing site.

Released on August 5, 1983, Betaab is a romance drama that is penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The film is helmed by Rahul Rawail and bankrolled by Bikram Sing Dahal. It features Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh in the lead roles. The biggest hit of the year also had Shammi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The plot revolves around two youngsters who fall in love despite the class difference between their families. The film was remade in Telugu in the year 1997 as Samrat. The 64-year-old actor also received a Filmfare Best Actor award nomination for his work in the film. Its songs- Jab Hum Jawan Honge, Tumne Dee Awaaz, and Badal Yun Garajta Hai were superhits.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was last seen in 2019's Blank as SS Dewan. He has also appeared in 2018's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Mohalla Assi, Bhaiaji Superhit. In the same year, he also helmed his son, Karan Deol's flick Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actor-turned-politician will next be seen in R Balki's upcoming psychological thriller flick. The film is led by Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, while Shreya Dhanwanthary is in a pivotal role. Reportedly, the film went on floors a few days ago in Colaba, Mumbai.

