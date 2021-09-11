Sunny Kaushal Reveals Family's Funny Reaction To Vicky & Katrina's Engagement Rumours

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement rumours were doing rounds last month on social media, Vicky Kaushal’s brother and famous actor, Sunny Kaushal, recently opened up about it and revealed how their parents reacted to the rumours. Sunny Kaushal revealed how their parents laughed aloud and even teased Vicky Kaushal to treat them with sweets on his engagement with Katrina Kaif.

According to the reports by SpotboyE, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, who is a budding actor in the Bollywood industry, recently shed light on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement rumours and revealed how their family laughed when they heard it.

Sunny Kaushal recalled how Vicky had gone to the gym one morning when the rumours began to arrive. He then mentioned that when they returned home, their parents hilariously asked Vicky Kaushal to at least get them some sweets as he recently got engaged with Katrina Kaif. Sunny further revealed that Vicky stated that since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be imaginary as well. Adding to it, Sunny Kaushal revealed that they did not know where it all came from, but they laughed a lot because of that. Furthermore, Katrina and Vicky’s respective teams recently shut down all the rumours about their engagement.

As Vicky and Katrina haven’t confirmed that they are in a relationship, they are frequently spotted together confirming to the fans that they are dating. Fans began liking up the duo for the past two years soon after Katrina Kaif commented on a chat show that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together in a movie.

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Sardar Udham Singh in which he will be essaying the lead role. The movie is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and backed by Rising Sun Films with Kino Works. He is also working on a couple of other movies namely Sam Bahadur, the Great Indian Family and Mr Lele. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated movie, Sooryavanshi and is filming for his upcoming films namely Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa.

