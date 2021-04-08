Sunny Leone Buys An Apartment Worth Rs 16 Crore In Mumbai's Andheri: Report

Karenjit Kaur Vohra best known by her stage name Sunny Leone has bought an apartment worth Rs 16 crore in Mumbai's Andheri suburb. The actor registered an apartment in Andheri West, which she had bought on March 28, 2021, according to registration documents, accessed by Square Feat India. Read along to take a brief look into the details of Sunny Leone's new home.

About Sunny Leone's new house in Mumbai

As per Square Feat India's report, the Ragini MMS actor registered a new property located on the 12th floor of a building known as Atlantis, located at New Link Road in Andheri West. And the carpet area of the apartment is 4,365 sqft. The report also shared that the sale of the apartment was carried out on March 26, 2021, and the registration was done on March 28, 2021.

The report also said that the Ek Paheli Leela actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakh. There was a huge rush among the homebuyers to register their properties before March 31, 2021, the stamp duty increased to 5% from 3% from April 1, 2021. However, Sunny Leone is yet to publicly comment on it.

A look at Sunny Leone's net worth

The actor-turned-entrepreneur's multiple business ventures, her film, and TV appearances have led her to amount a net worth of Rs 97 crore, as per PayCheck's website. On the other hand, her husband Daniel Weber’s net worth in 2020, as per WoodGram's website, is estimated to be $100,000 – $1M (USD).

In May 2020, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber grabbed the headlines, when they moved to the US amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. On Mother's Day, Leone had posted a photo with her children on her Instagram account and explained that she decided to move to the US as she felt it would be safer for her children there. "Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles", an excerpt of her caption read.

