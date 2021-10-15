Sunny Leone Celebrates Daughter Nisha's 6th Birthday In New House, Shares Family Pics

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber’s daughter Nisha turned a year older on October 15. The couple celebrated the big day at their new home in Mumbai with family and friends. The new house was done up with green balloons as Nisha turned six. Leone also shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram which gave a glimpse of the birthday girl posing with her siblings.

Leone and Weber had adopted Nisha from Maharashtra’s Latur village when she was just 21-months-old. Both Sunny and Daniel shared inside photos from Nisha’s birthday celebration.

While captioning the post, Sunny wrote, 'Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can’t believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives!! @dirrty99 Love you, baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!!'

Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone give a glimpse of daughter Nisha's birthday celebrations

Daniel Weber on the other hand also shared pictures from the celebration that showed cute little Nisha smiling and posing with her brothers while cutting the cake. Daniel captioned it by writing '6' along with many red heart-shaped emoticons. Leone also shared a picture with her friends and family as they gather to celebrate Nisha’s birthday.

'And the reason why our Family is so lucky! Every one of you impacts my life and my children’s lives in some way every day!! Love you all! @dirrty99 @hitendrakapopara @jeetihairtstylist @sapana.malhotra @sunnyrajani @imraj_gupta @sameerkatariya92 @yusuf_911 @unaiza_yusuf, Aisha, Nanaji and Naniji, Neeta and Silvia,' she wrote alongside the group picture.

This Weber family moved to a new and bigger place in July this year. Leone had shown off the stunning view from the apartment recently, as she posed standing next to the pool.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jism 2 actor currently appears as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actor stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.

IMAGE: Instagram/@sunnyleone