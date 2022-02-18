Sunny Leone Falls Prey To Identity Theft, Alleges Her PAN Was Used To Take Loan Of Rs 2000

Actor Sunny Leone recently landed into trouble after she became a target of identity theft in a series of alleged loan frauds on the fintech platform Dhani Stocks Limited. The actor took to Twitter and revealed that her PAN was used to take a loan in her name. She even tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited (Dhani Stocks was earlier Indiabulls Securities) and Indiabulls Home Loans in her tweet and allegedly shared that the company had done nothing to solve the matter.

"This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and FCK’d my CIBIL score (SIC)”. She wrote in a tweet on the micro-blogging site. However, this tweet was later deleted by the actor. For the unversed, Dhani provides services like offering credit to purchase essentials like groceries, stock brokerage, and credit cards with a credit limit of Rs. 5 lakh. Soon her post met several responses from the people in the comment section.

Sunny Leone falls prey to identity theft

Later, on Thursday afternoon, the actor had shared another post on Twitter and revealed that her problem was resolved by the company. "Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this and making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! I'm ref. to my previous post,” she wrote while thanking them for the assistance.

Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post. — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 17, 2022

Sunny Leone is not the only star who had fallen prey to such kind of online theft. Several people who avail services from the company have alleged fraudulent activities including identity theft. One of the users shared several screenshots of the kind of fraud he went through and wrote, “Somehow someone has availed a loan fraudulently on my name. My details are not matching. It has been a month and I am getting blank emails as replies from Dhani. Also sent a mail to the nodal head but no reply from him.” Meanwhile, Dhani has been responding via its Twitter account to users who have tagged the company complaining of identity theft and loan fraud.

Somehow someone has availed a loan fraudulently on my name. My details are not matching. It has been a month and I am getting blank emails as replies from Dhani. Also sent a mail to the nodal head but no reply from him. @RBI @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharaman @dhanicares @adityakalra pic.twitter.com/E3pcSppOgE — Kushagra Agrawal (@1kushagra1) February 16, 2022

I complained everywhere, cybercrime, consumer form, and i visited thier head office in gurgaon their manager told me issue will resolve but still they keep calling me and asking for loan which I didn't took, there is 1000+ cases of #SCAM from #Dhani , please look into this #help — Sahil ra (@SahilRa63139429) February 17, 2022

Image: Instagram/sunnyleone