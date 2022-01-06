Sunny Leone's Husband Defends Her After Trolls Bash Actor For Not Holding Daughter's Hand

A video of Sunny Leone with her children recently surfaced online and received backlash as the actor was seen holding her sons' hands as they walked down a flight of stairs and her daughter was seen walking on her own. This clip created a buzz online and netizens accused the actor of treating her daughter differently because she is adopted. Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber then took to the comments section of the video and defended his wife as he called the trolls 'ignorant'.

Sunny Leone's husband defends her as trolls bash actor for not holding daughter's hand

A netizen headed to the comments section of one of the videos online and called the actor a 'show off' as they wrote, "I think she has forgotten she has an (adopted) baby girl too never seen holding her 😮 show off". Several netizens took to the comments section and criticized Sunny Leone for her actions. Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017 and welcomed their twin sons, Asher and Noah into the world through surrogacy in 2018.

The video in question saw the actor holding the hands of both her sons on either side of her, as her daughter, who she and Daniel adopted walked in front of the trio on her own. Daniel then decided to reply to the comments defaming his wife and mentioned that the two boys are only 3-years-old and will 'run into the street'. However, their daughter, Nisha is 6-years-old and 'knows to walk and be safe'. The comment read, "For those of you commenting on why @sunnyleone is not holding my daughter's hand !!! She is 6 !!! She knows to walk and be safe, unlike my boys who are 3 and will run into the street !!!" He then also went on to call the trolls 'ignorant' and mentioned that, "Nisha is our everything".

After the incident, Daniel Weber had a conversation with Bollywood Life and called the entire situation 'absurd' and did not care about 'what people think'. He then again clarified that his sons 'run around as wild animals do in the park', whereas his daughter knows how to walk. He then called the duo's daughter the 'princess' of the house. Leone often shared glimpses of her family on social media and showed her fans what they dressed as on Halloween 2021.

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone, @manav.manglani