Sunny Leone Grooves With Photographer Dabboo Ratnani In BTS Videos Of Her Calendar Shoot

Actor Sunny Leone often takes to her social media platform to share quirky videos of herself to entertain her fan army. On Monday afternoon, once again, the Ek Paheli Leela star took to her Instagram space to share yet another funky boomerang of herself with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The video was clicked at the sets of her recent photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar.

Sunny Leone shakes a leg with Dabboo Ratnani

In the clip, fans can see Sunny donning a nude coloured hat dress which is paired with matching statement heels. Sleek wavy hair left open and minimalistic makeup rounds off Sunny’s quirky look for the photoshoot. Photographer Dabboo stands beside her donning chequered shirt and ripped jeans. The duo can swirl and strut as the camera captures them. Here’s taking a glimpse of Sunny Leone’s Instagram story:

This video comes just a few days after Sunny posted another funny video of her grooving alongside husband Daniel Weber. In the short video, Sunny and Daniel, both can be seen dressed in casual comfy ensembles. The duo dances crazily to the rhythm of London Thumkda played in the background. The married couple is having the time of their life as they spend some quality time together. while sharing the clip Sunny wrote, “Anyone can dance to Good music, doesn’t mean music makes everyone a a good dancer”. Check out the video posted by Sunny below:

Sunny now lives in Mumbai with Daniel and her three children. It was back in the year 2017 when the celebrity couple adopted their first child from Latur, Maharashtra. At the time of adoption, the baby girl was 21 months old, the couple named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Just a year later in March 2018, Sunny and her husband also announced the birth of their twin boys through surrogacy. The couple named the little munchkins as Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny has a slew of interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. She is currently gearing up for her Tamil debut in the historical war film, Veeramadevi. Post this she will also feature in Rangeela, Koka Kola, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Kotigobba 3.

(Image: Dabboo Ratnani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.