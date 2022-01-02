Sunny Leone Opens Up About Being ‘bashed’ In 2016 TV Interview, Says ‘No One Helped'

Sunny Leone recently opened up about her rather infamous interaction with a television anchor way back in 2016 and mentioned she was hurt that no one stood up for her and helped her. In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor opened up about the incident and mentioned she had been 'bashed' during the interview in the past.

The interview in question involved the interviewer asking Sunny questions about her past as an adult performer, which made her uncomfortable.

Sunny Leone opens up about 2016 interview

During her interaction with the publication, the actor mentioned that the interview had a great impact on her that it took her a long time before she could 'snap out of it'. She also mentioned that she had been 'bashed' on television by someone who came in with preconceived notions about her mentioned there were 'multi-levels of feeling hurt'. However, she mentioned that there were 'rows and rows' of people present when the incident took place, but not one of them stood up for her.

She also shared that she turned around and asked some of them, "Did I hurt you in any way?" and also asked if they did not think it was the right thing to do to stop what was happening. She said, "No one helped." The actor mentioned she had been asked questions of the same nature before as well, but disliked the way in which it was asked. After the interview, the star gained support from several fans and celebrities who lauded her composure during the event.

Leone is currently gearing up to commence the shoot for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla. Fans are excited about the projects she has in the pipeline, including a Tamil horror comedy, OMG (Oh My Ghost). The film will be directed by Yuvan and will also see Sathish, Yogi Babu, Dharsha Gupta and GP Muthu take on pivotal roles. The actor also recently became India's first female actor to venture into the NFT (non-fungible token) space. Announcing the news she took to Twitter and wrote, "History has been made. With the first NFT’s sold and minted! The MISFITZ collection by @SunnyLeone becomes the first Bollywood actress to sell and MINT an NFT #NFTNYC #sunnyleonenft #NFTs #firstbollywoodstartosellanNFT We did it EVERYONE !!!!!!! We are on the chain baby"

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE, with the first NFT’s sold and minted! The MISFITZ collection by @SunnyLeone becomes the first Bollywood actress to sell and MINT an NFT 📈 #NFTNYC #sunnyleonenft #NFTs #firstbollywoodstartosellanNFT



We did it EVERYONE !!!!!!!



We are on the chain baby ! — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) November 1, 2021

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone