Sunny Leone Becomes India's First Female Actor To Venture Into NFT

Sunny Leone headed to Twitter to make an announcement on Tuesday and told her fans and followers that she had stepped into the NFT (non-fungible token) space. The actor has now begun to mint her NFTs, which means her digital art has now become part of the Ethereum blockchain, a ledger that cannot be tampered with.

With this news, she became the first Indian female actor to venture into the NFT space. This comes after similar announcements by Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sunny Leone becomes India's first female actor to step into the NFT space

Sunny Leone recently announced that she has stepped into the NFT space with her collection, MISFITZ. She headed to Twitter and wrote, "History has been made. With the first NFT’s sold and minted! The MISFITZ collection by @SunnyLeone becomes the first Bollywood actress to sell and MINT an NFT #NFTNYC #sunnyleonenft #NFTs #firstbollywoodstartosellanNFT We did it EVERYONE !!!!!!! We are on the chain baby"

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE, with the first NFT’s sold and minted! The MISFITZ collection by @SunnyLeone becomes the first Bollywood actress to sell and MINT an NFT 📈 #NFTNYC #sunnyleonenft #NFTs #firstbollywoodstartosellanNFT



We did it EVERYONE !!!!!!!



We are on the chain baby ! — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) November 1, 2021

Celebrities across the globe ventured into the space including Lindsay Lohan, Ellen Degeneres, Paris Hilton and many more. Among Indian stars, Amitabh Bachchan's NFTs have been flourishing and have reached a whopping amount on the first day of auctions itself. The actor's collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectables, received bids worth USD 520,000 (about Rs 3.8 crore) as soon as the action began. The auction will last for four days and will come to an end on November 4.

More about Sunny Leone

The actor is currently gearing up for a Tamil horror comedy, OMG (Oh My Ghost). Helmed by Yuvan, the film will also star Sathish, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu and GP Muthu in pivotal roles. The actor also showcased her spooky avatar on the occasion of Halloween and posed with her husband, Daniel Weber and other family members to mark the day. The actor stepped into he shoes of the mad hatter, as Daniel dressed up as joker. Her daughter Nisha impersonated Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and her sons Noah and Asher were dressed as skeletons and Blippi (Kids' activity host on YouTube) respectively.

See Sunny Leone's Halloween celebrations here

Image: Instagram/@sunnyleone