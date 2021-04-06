Sunny Leone Reveals The Movies And Actors She Used As Inspiration For Her Role In 'Shero'

Sunny Leone is all set to be back on screen with a movie and shared the motion poster of it recently on her Instagram feed. The next movie that she will be a part of is titled Shero and is directed by Sreejith Vijayan. The actor opened up about the movie in a recent media interaction and here is what she had to say.

Sunny Leone on movies she used as inspiration for her next Shero

On March 25, 2021, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram feed and revealed the motion poster of her upcoming project Shero. It featured a child sitting on a staircase in the background, with Sunny’s bruised face in an upside-down position. She wrote with it, “So excited to be part of #SHERO a psychological thriller!!”. The spooky background music and the actor’s brand-new avatar have caused quite the intrigue in fans and followers who are waiting for the movie to arrive.

The actor shared that she is priming herself to slip under the skin of her character in Shero. Leone has been taking workshops to learn languages and is also thoroughly studying old classic movies and particular characters from them to hone her skills, for the psychological thriller. She shares, “I have been watching and intensively researching on old psychological thrillers that have become cult classics. I have been analysing and studying Sadhana Ji's performance from Woh Kaun Thi?, Glenn Close from Fatal Attraction, Janet Leigh from Psycho and Jodie Foster from The Silence Of The Lambs”.

Further on she shares that the above-mentioned actors did a great job and their characters still thrill her. Sunny says, “They are such terrific actors. Their performances will send chills down our spines. They are my reference points and I hope that the audience gets spooked by my performance”. The movie will see Sunny portraying a different role from her previous roles. The movie will release in the Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. It will be presented by Ikigai Motion Pictures and bankrolled by Ansari P.

