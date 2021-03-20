Sunny Leone Shares Gorgeous Picture With Husband Daniel Weber From Their 'date Night'

Actress Sunny Leone recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle with her husband Daniel Weber. In the photo, the actress can be seen standing with her husband, posing for the camera. Sunny can be seen wearing a black long sleeve top along with a seaweed coloured skirt while Daniel looks dapper in black jeans along with a white shirt and a black blazer. Sunny shared the post with the caption, “Date night with Weber @dirrty99” while Sunny Leone's husband shared another photo of the couple against the same background from their ‘date night’ with the caption, “Affetto !!!”. Take a look at both Instagram posts below.

Fans react to Sunny Leone’s date night

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's photos on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from fans. Many of Sunny's fans commented on the picture praising the couple and calling them "Beautiful", "cute" and more. Some fans left comments like "most beautiful couple ive ever seen" and "aww they look so great together" while some fans simply left heart and kiss emojis on the photo. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sunny Leone's Instagram post below.

Sunny Leone's upcoming projects

Sunny Leone is all set to make appearances in a number of films in 2021. She will next be seen making her Tamil debut in the upcoming historical drama and war film, Veeramadevi, in which she will be playing the titular character alongside Navdeep. Nassar and Srinath will appear in supporting roles. Leone will also be making her Malayalam debut in the upcoming filmRangeela. Apart from Sunny, Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Sujith Raj Kochukunju, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody also star in the movie in significant roles.

Sunny will also appear in the upcoming bilingual films Koka Kola and Helen. Not much is known about the films or what role the actress will be playing in them. Sunny Leone will also appear for an 'item number' in the upcoming Kannada action film Kotigobba 3. Leone will also make a "special appearance in a song" in the upcoming Bollywood period war drama film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The film is scheduled for release on September 17, 2021.

