Sunny Leone Shares How She Celebrated Mother's Day 'in The Middle Of Nowhere In Kerala'

Actor Sunny Leone had one of the best Mother's day with her children in Kerala, as mentioned in her Instagram post. Sunny's children Nisha, Asher and Noah painted flower pots and gifted them to their mother on the occasion of Mother's day. She proudly shared pictures on Instagram and also wrote a long caption on the day, and what it means to her as a mother. Check out Sunny Leone's Instagram post below:

Sunny Leone's kids gave their mom this special gift

Sunny Leone shared a cute family picture on Instagram and wrote that she had a great day with her kids and her husband Daniel Weber, on Mother's day. She wrote, "A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!"(sic). She further extended her wishes on Mother's day and celebrated all the mothers out there, going through the same stress and struggles of trying to keep their children safe and enrich their lives in the best possible way.

Sunny Leone further spoke about the Pandemic and said that the insanity will soon end one day and life will definitely get back to normal. She further ended her note with "Love you all mommies!! Stay strong!!"(sic). Sunny Leone brought in Mother's Day away from the city in Kerala with her children who planted trees and also painted the pots, as a gift to her on Mother's day.

Sunny Leone's cute family portrait received a lot of love, on the internet. One of Sunny Leone's fans wished her 'Happy Mother's Day' on social media, while many others left emojis under her cute picture. The entire family was dressed in casual outfits, as they posed for pictures, flashing their smiles. An Instagram user also wrote 'Beautiful' under her post while another user felt the picture was 'Cute'.

