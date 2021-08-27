Sunny Leone Sprints Into Airport To Catch Her Flight, Fans Poke Fun & Call It 'relatable'

A video of actor Sunny Leone, sprinting to catch her flight at the Mumbai airport, has been doing rounds on social media. The video uploaded by a paparazzi account showed how the Jism 2 actor was in such a hurry that she almost started running inside the airport to board her flight. Seeing the video, her fans had a fun time reacting to it and sharing similar experiences occurred to them.

Sunny Leone runs inside the airport to board a flight, fans react hilariously

In the video, she can be seen dressed casually in a tracksuit. The actor was getting a security clearance when suddenly the guard on duty said that she needs to hurry up as its late. Soon after, she sprinted away with a staff member beside her. Several people admitted in the comment section that they've either been in this situation themselves, or have seen others rushing to catch their flights. One of the users wrote, “I would have come early. But sleep in the waiting room. Until and unless they would call my name in speakers.." Another user wrote, “This has happened with me many times.” A third user chimed in and related to the incident. “ My situation all the time,” he wrote.

The actor who is looking forward to the release of her next film Shero unveiled her rough, battered look on social media. "Survival is my Revenge!! (sic)” she wrote. The psychological thriller will be directed by Sreejith Vijayan of Kuttanadan Marpappa fame. Sunny Leone will take on the lead role in the film, which will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The actor also performs her own stunts in the upcoming film.

Sunny is one of those stars who are quite active on social media and keeps fans updated with their posts. Recently, she shared a video in which she tested one of her staff members’ courage by putting a leech on his arm. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Checking my team’s courage! PS: The leech was saved and put back in the grass later to crawl on the fight master who found him the next day on his tummy. Let’s just say the leech feasted for 12hrs straight.”

IMAGE: SUNNYLEONE/BOLLYWOODPAP/Instagram