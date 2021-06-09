Sunny Leone Turns Into The 'dancing Girl' Emoticon, Says, 'finally Found Her'; Watch

Sunny Leone often shares quirky videos of herself on her social media platform. Recently, she took to her Instagram account to post a video where she turned into a dancing girl emoticon. In the video, the actor can be seen standing at the end of the line while others are dancing in front of her. As they move on the side, Sunny appears on the screen while wearing a red frill gown with a black belt. She then twirls and does a dance step and also enacts the emoticon's step.

Sunny Leone turns into a dancing girl emoticon

While referring to the emoticon in the caption, she wrote, "Finally Found her [dancing girl emoticon]". The comment section of the post is filled with her fans leaving a heart emoticon. Have a look.

(Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram post)

Earlier on June 8, Sunny Leone shared a BTS video from the sets of her upcoming movie. In the video, she is seen suspended in the air with the safety rope. The video starts with her coming down from the top and she stops mid-air while looking at the other actor lying on the floor. The director instructs her to say the dialogue. The actor says the dialogue but fumbles as she messes up her line after which she looks up at the crew members in a confused state. The video was shot on the set of her upcoming film, Shero. The movie is directed by Sreejith Vijayan. While sharing the post, she wrote, "ᴀᴀᴛᴀ ᴍᴀᴊʜɪ sᴀᴛᴀᴋʟɪ" (a popular dialogue from the 2011 film Singham) in the caption.

Recently, Sunny Leone along with her husband Daniel Weber, and actor Amy Aela collaborated with "Million Dollar Vegan India" to distribute "1000 vegan meals", to families across Mumbai. She shared the picture from the event and thanked the NGO for doing good deeds. She wrote, "I am Proud to be associated with Million Dollar Vegan and help support something I believe in. Which is hoping to make an impact on someone’s life even if it’s just for a moment.I know what I have done today is no where close to what others have done for people and humanity but everyday I will try my best to be the best kindest human to people and animals everywhere. Love you all so much and please be safe!"

IMAGE: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.