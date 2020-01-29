Sunny Leone Warns Fans Against Coronavirus, Wears Mask At The Airport; Watch

The deadly outbreak of Coronavirus in China has shaken the world and to spread awareness about the same, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to warn her fans against the virus. Sunny along with her husband Daniel and her entire team were spotted at the airport wearing masks. She wrote that one shouldn't be ignorant of what's happening and you need to be smart and safe about this.

Homeopathy effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections: AYUSH ministry

The novel coronavirus is a new strain in the large family of coronaviruses (CoV) which was previously not identified in humans. CoV causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

CoV is zoonotic which means such viruses transmit between animals and humans but Chinese health authorities confirmed human to human transmission of the SARS-like virus, creating fears of a possible pandemic.

Four Pakistani students infected with coronavirus in Wuhan

Wuhan under lockdown

The Novel Coronavirus, also being referred to as the Wuhan Virus, has gripped parts of mainland China in which over 100 people have died so far, all of them in China. More than 2,800 others have been infected in multiple continents. Although no cases related to this virus have been spotted in India as of yet, Indian authorities have been on high alert in trying to control the situation.

In India, many people are under observation in hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection in several states including Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital. People returning to the country after visiting China are being regularly screened for the deadly virus at airports across the country.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

(With PTI inputs)

Germany confirms four new coronavirus cases, 40 people to be screened

