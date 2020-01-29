Germany Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases, 40 People To Be Screened

Germany has confirmed four cases of the deadly coronavirus outbreak according to the health officials on January 28. It was reported that all of them at employees at a Bavarian firm and were recently visited by a Chinese colleague. The health ministry in Germany's southern Bavaria region released a statement stating that it has detected three more cases after a 33-year-old German man announced earlier in the day. The health ministry said that all of these patients are employees of the company in the Starnberg district and the first person was affected during the work. The ministry further added that 40 other employees at car parts supplier Webasto had been identified as having been in "close contact" with the first patient, and they will be screened on Wednesday.

Patients admitted to hospital in Munich

The patients have been admitted to a hospital at Munich and they have been kept under observation in an isolation ward. A 33-year-old man was Germany's first confirmed patient who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague on January 21. Germany has joined the list of countries to advise its people against all but essential travel to China as cases of coronavirus rapidly increase in the region. Germany's Foreign Office issued an updated travel advisory asking its citizens to consider postponing travel to China if it's not urgent and avoid travel to the province of Hubei.

132 dead, about 6,000 infected

According to the advisory, German citizens should plan their travel as per the restrictions put up in the place by the Chinese authorities and obey the orders of local security forces. It also suggested following the advisories of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Robert-Koch institute, a German government agency. The number of people infected by the deadly Coronavirus outbreak has risen to nearly 6,000 in China, reports on Wednesday said. The virus originating from China's Wuhan has claimed the lives of 132 people in the country, while about 6,000 new cases have been confirmed.

