Sunny Leone's Extreme Measure To Ensure No One Reads Her Phone Conversations; Take A Look

When it comes to privacy and people peeping into one's conversations, people go to some extreme measures to ensure there are no peeping toms around. Celebrities are no different as in a recent post, Sunny Leone hilariously demonstrated the extreme measures she takes in order to ensure privacy.

Sunny Leone's Instagram post showing her way of getting some privacy

Sunny Leone took distancing oneself for privacy on a whole new level. The actor posted a photo on Instagram where she is perched upon a tree. She is holding the phone in her hand and has leaned onto one of the branches. She is dressed in a black T-shirt and plain white joggers. She is also wearing a pair of shiny boots and sunglasses which complete her look. Her hair is tied up in a high ponytail. She captioned her post by writing, "When you do everything you can to make sure no one else can see your Conversation". Fans of the actor commented with heart emojis under the Instagram post.

A look at Sunny Leone's movies

Sunny Leone, who is currently hosting the latest season of MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha, also has a few movies lined up for release. She is currently preparing for the film Shero directed by Sreejith. Additionally, she will be seen in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies like Helen, Koka Kola, Veeramadevi, Rangeela. Not much is known about these films as most are in the production or filming stages, but they are expected to release soon. She will be also seen in a special appearance in the upcoming Kannada film Koti Gobba 3 and the Hindi film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Sunny often shares behind the scenes videos and photos from the sets of MTV Splitsvilla X3 much to the fans' delight. Her captions for the posts are often cheeky and funny which attract the audience. She also often posts dance challenges or Instagram reels challenges along with her husband Daniel Weber. The actor is also taking to Instagram to urge her fans to stay safe in these trying times and take a vaccination whenever possible.

(Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.