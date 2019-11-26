Sunny Leone's Top Movie Appearances: From Mastizaade To Jism 2

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, aka Sunny Leone has been one of the most controversial actors of recent times. The American-Canadian beauty debuted on the silver screen with Pooja Bhatt’s thriller, Jism 2. She also participated in the reality television show Bigg Boss in 2011 and later went on to host another reality series, Splitsvilla. In her eight-year-long career, Sunny has starred in several films. Some of the notable movies that she has acted in include Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela. These are some of Sunny Leone’s biggest hits so far.

Jism 2

Sunny Leone starred in the 2012 hit erotic-thriller film alongside Randeep Hooda. This film was Sunny’s debut into mainstream Bollywood cinema. During the promotions of Jism 2, Randeep had told the media that it was an exciting experience to work with Sunny Leone. He also said that he did not have any apprehensions regarding Sunny Leone given her background.

Ragini MMS 2

Ragini MMS 2 was Sunny Leone’s second film in Bollywood. Bhushan Patel directed the horror flick. It was the sequel to the 2011 hit horror film Ragini MMS. The film featured Sunny Leone as an actor with the same name beside Saahil Prem of Mad About Dance fame. The film was a massive success at the box office.

Jackpot

Jackpot featured Sunny Leone beside Sachiin J Joshi and Naseeruddin Shah. Sunny had earlier expressed how the only reason she signed the film was because of her co-star, Sachiin Joshi. She also told the media how her other co-star, Naseeruddin Shah, was a fantastic person to work with. The movie did not fare well at the box office.

Ek Paheli Leela

Ek Paheli Leela is 2015 thriller, drama film based on the concept of reincarnation. The film starred Sunny Leone and Jay Bhanushali in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Leela (Sunny) and her lover (Jay). The two seem to share a great rapport both on and off-screen.

Mastizaade

Mastizaade is a 2016 adult comedy film directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Sunny Leone was seen in a double role for the first time. Tushar Kapoor told the media that he has always been very fond of the female actor.

