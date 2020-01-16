'Super 30' Actor Amit Sadh Confirms Break-up With Model Annabel DaSilva, Deletes Pics

Amit Sadh, best known for his roles in films such as Super 30 and Sultan has confirmed his break-up with Brazilian actress Annabel DaSilva. Responding to rumors of his break-up, Sadh was quoted by a publication saying that he is 'absolutely single'.

Back in August 2019, a report claimed that the two had decided to break-up but still stay friends, as they were 'quite serious' about each other, but things did not work out.

Amit Sadh confirms break-up

After announcing their relationship in October 2018, the two often posted loved-up pictures, where the two were seen having a swell time- enjoying quiet dinners, and taking exotic vacations together. And while the Super 30 actor has deleted all the pictures, Annabel, on the other hand, has kept them all and has moved on by posting fresh pictures of her day to day life

Amit Sadh had played some key roles in films like Kai Po Che, Sultan, and Gold. He will next be seen alongside Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. The news has been confirmed by the actor and according to the reports it is said that when the actor read the script he got to know a lot about the Mathematics Legend.

He also added that he is very excited to join the cast featuring a powerhouse talent like Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra. Amit Sadh is also looking forward to bring Ajay's character (Anupama's husband) alive on the big screen. The actor also has a chain of series lined up for release on Digital platforms.

