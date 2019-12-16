Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' To Be Remade In Hollywood :Reports

Hrithik Roshan has appeared in two films this year - Super 30 and War. Both of his movies performed exceptionally well at the box office. The year seems to be incredible for the actor as he is currently the only actor whose two films have achieved large numbers at the box office, and in more good news for the actor, reports suggest that Super 30 will be adapted into a Hollywood version.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 likely to be remade

As per reports, “Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally. A Hollywood major has shown interest in the subject, and writer Sanjiv Dutta is expected to pen the film in English once the casting for the central character is finalised after the studio hires the director. Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too because it is based on his life.”

Super 30 released on July 12, 2019. Hrithik played the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who desires to provide education to underprivileged kids. The movie was based on a real-life story of Anand Kumar. Super 30 received positive reviews and reportedly collected about ₹146.94 crores in India. The movie was Hrithik’s comeback after a gap of two years.

Hrithik Roshan to be a part of Krrish 4

The fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise is reportedly in the planning stage. The film is being written and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film is highly anticipated as the previous instalments did well at the box office. The film will reportedly hit the theatres in December 2020. The makers, however, have not released an official statement about the release date of the film.

