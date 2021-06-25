'Super Dancer 4': Neetu Kapoor Fulfills Contestant's Wish To Talk To Her Son Ranbir Kapoor

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most popular dance reality shows in the country. The contestants on this show are aged between 5 to 11 years and have impressed the judges and audience with their innovative performances each week. This week, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will grace the show as the chief guest. Apart from dancing on some of her iconic songs, Neetu Kapoor also fulfilled a contestant’s wish of wanting to speak to her son Ranbir Kapoor as she is a huge fan of his.

Neetu Kapoor on Super Dancer Chapter 4

In the upcoming episode, Anshika Rajput and her Superguru Aaryan perform to Neetu Kapoor’s hit song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. The Khel Khel Mein actor showered praises on their performance as well. Later, Anshika told Neetu Kapoor that she is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor. She also gave her a card that she had made and expressed a desire to talk to him. Neetu Kapoor obliged and instantly dialled Ranbir to make Anshika's wish come true. She also shook a leg on her popular songs with Geeta Kapur who is the judge of the show.

Neetu Kapoor also had become emotional on the show as the contestants paid tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. They danced to the couple’s popular songs that are considered classics even today. She also reminisced about her earlier days in the industry. Neetu Kapoor shared anecdotes from her life and also gave additional information about her songs and films to the contestants. In the promo of the show, Neetu Kapoor said that this is the ‘best’ tribute she has got so far.

A look into Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

The 62-year-old veteran star also gave a sneak peek of the attire that she wore for her appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 4. She wore a blue suit from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label. She also shared an Instagram reel of hers before and after getting dolled up. In the caption of the reel, she wrote, “There is always a reason to smile, find it! #superdancerchapter4 #bts # workmode.” Apart from her fans and followers, Kiara Advani, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and Sonali Bendre also showered a lot of love on the post. Take a look at it below.

Image: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM and STILL FROM ROY TRAILER

