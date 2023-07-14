Supreme Court To Hear Adipurush Makers' Plea On July 21 

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by the producers of Adipurush seeking relief against the orders passed by the Allahabad High Court asking them to appear in person. The makers had requested the SC to hear an urgent plea regarding the matter, which it asked to mention on July 14. The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday agreed to list the matter for hearing on July 21.

3 things you need to know

The Allahabad High Court had ordered director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27.

The High Court has directed the government to review the decision of granting of certificate to Adipurush.

The makers have been criticised for the film's dialogues, which were altered within a week of its release.

SC to hear the plea of Adipurush makers

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea filed by Adipurush director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on July 21. The apex court will decide whether the makers will have to appear in person before the Allahabad High Court on July 27.

(Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles | Image: Om Raut/Twitter)

The high court on June 30 had told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film. It was hearing separate petitions from Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

Allahabad HC summons Adipurush makers

On June 30, the high court ordered the makers of Adipurush to appear before it on July 27. It also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to comment on whether the makers had hurt the feelings of the public with Adipurush.

The high court had said the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition were followed in letter and spirit.

