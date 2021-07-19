Surekha Sikri's Badhaai Ho Director Amit Sharma Says 'I Was The Closest To Daadi'

As numerous artists from the entertainment industry were shocked to hear the news of Surekha Sikri’s demise, even her movie, Badhaai Ho’s director Amit Sharma opened up on how he was not convinced to cast her at first and urged her to give an audition. In an interview with SpotboyE, he also stated how he was shaken up to the core on hearing about her demise.

Badhaai Ho director, Amit speaks his heart out on Surekha Sikri’s demise

Speaking about how close he was to the late actor, Amit stated how he saw his own grandmother in her and added how this loss was quite personal. He also reminisced how the actor used to ask him after every shot, “Dude, kaisa raha mera shot?” to which he asked her not to call him dude as it came in the way of his feelings. Amit Sharma further recalled how he was embarrassed to say that initially he was not convinced that she was the perfect fit for Daadi’s role and added how he wanted to see her in a saree first. He stated how he asked her to do an audition and added how he felt bad while asking this but she sportingly agreed to it. Amit Sharma further revealed how he eventually had to do three auditions and was then convinced that she would be perfect for that role.

Stating about how they had a family atmosphere on the sets of the film, he added how he was closest to Daadi/Surekha Sikri. He then stated how her enthusiasm and passion at her age were very inspiring. Adding to it, he also stated how she came fully prepared every day and revealed how she’d write her thoughts in her handwriting on the script and then recalled that sequence where her character defended her daughter-in-law Neenaji’s decision to have a child and stated how they all cried after that.

Amit Sharma further shared some cute instances and stated how once he received a call from Amitabh Bachchan’s office to get details about her. He mentioned how she was over the moon when she received flowers and a handwritten letter from Bachchan Saab. Amit Sharma recalled his last meeting with Surekha Sikri and stated how they were together at the National Awards to receive the award for their movie, Badhaai Ho. He added how he saw her in a wheelchair where she had blessed him by putting her hand on his head. The actor even reminisced how she asked him for work and he told her to get well soon and added how it could never happen as they lost her so soon.

IMAGE: AMIT SHARMA'S TWITTER

