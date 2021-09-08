Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Gets Green Light From Madras HC For Hindi Adaptation

Sudha Kongara Prasad's critically acclaimed biographical drama Soorarai Pottru gets a clear signal from Madras High Court for its Bollywood adaptation marking the end of a legal battle with producer Guneet Monga's production house. Starring South Indian star Suriya, the OTT venture was one of the highly appreciated movies of 2020 and gained global recognition. With the court paving the path for a Hindi adaptation, netizens are eagerly waiting for official announcements and details on its

Bollywood cast and release date.

Madras HC on Soorarai Pottru

The Madras HC vacated the injunction granted to Sikhya Entertainment. 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment have gotten a green light to create the Hindi adaption of the movie. Suriya's 2D Entertainment had pleaded that apart from the actual rights money, the production company paid Sikhya Entertainment a huge sum for facilitating the acquisition of the rights of the book.

For the unversed, based on the book Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey, authored by Captain G.R. Gopinath, the movie was produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Guneet Monga obtained a stay order from the Madras High Court against actor Suriya for selling the Hindi rights of the film to Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Films. She alleged that the Hindi movie was set to be remade by the producers together, however, Suriya entered an exclusive deal without her consent.

More on Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Bollywood adaptation

Earlier in June, 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment announced the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tamil film. Essayed by Suriya, the movie is an ode to Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, an Indian businessman and aviation pilot who dreamt of making air travel affordable in India without compromising on safety and experience. Suriya made the announcement by writing, ''Excited to announce our association with @Abundantiaent led by @ivikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara.''

Actor Shahid Kapoor was in talks to play the lead role in the movie, however, according to the latest report from SpotboyE, Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the role of Maara. Director Sudha Kongara also revealed that the Hindi version is in the early stages of production and she is yet to start writing it.

