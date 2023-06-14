Suriya To Star In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bollywood Film Karna?

Why you’re reading this: South star Suriya became a topic of discussion on the internet when rumours of him signing a Bollywood film started doing the rounds. According to reports, Suriya will be collaborating with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for an upcoming Hindi film. It is reported to be a mythological film based on the Mahabharat character Karna.

Rumours are rife that Suriya and Rakeysh will be working together on a film titled Karna. It will be based on the tale of Karna from Mahabharat. It is expected that the official announcement will be made soon and the production might begin as early as 2024. Suriya has been busy with shoot of his upcoming film Kanguva, opposite Disha Patani.

(Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in talks to collaborate for Karna)

Suriya had previously expressed interest in working on the film with the Toofaan director, as per reports. Now, seemingly, the actor is eager to take on the role of Karna, a figure from the Mahabharat who was the son of the Lord Surya and the princess Kunti. The filmmaker has allegedly been working on this project for some time now. To play this complex role, he was trying to cast a well-known actor and it seems like Suriya fits the bill.

Who’s saying what?

As soon as rumours of Suriya doing a full-fleged Bollywood film made its way to the internet, netizens expressed their excitement. A social media user said, “Big theatreical relase after kaappaan .. for Telugu people ... this time they might get a chance to enjoy his stardom in other states.. all the best suriya nanba.”

(Screenshot of netizen's tweet)

Another added, “Eagerly waiting for this role.” Some even opened up on their skepticism on Suriya’s film choice. A tweet read, “Om Prakash Mehra is a good director no doubt but he is out of form now.”

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s comment on Suriya’s post

Amid the collaboration rumours, a recent comment of the director on Suriya’s Instagram post also went viral on social media. When the ET star shared the title look of his forthcoming film Kanguva, Rakeysh lent support to him by dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile...

Suriya is currently filming for Kanguva. The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with a cameo role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which is fronted by Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.