Ahead Of Kanguva's First Look, A Fan-made Version Of Suriya's Character Goes Viral

Suriya is busy shooting for his next high-budget film Kanguva, helmed by Siva. Now, ahead of the first look, an excited fan has shared his version of the actor's character, which appears to be inspired by the web series Game of Thrones, Vikings, and others. Last month, the makers teased the fans with a title teaser and revealed that he might play the role of a warrior.

Now, taking inspiration from the title teaser, Suriya's ardent fan has created the actor's Kanguva look. Some of his looks are trending high on Twitter, in which we can see the Soorarai Pottru star portraying the spirit of a warrior. Not to miss, the eagle resting on his arm and shoulder. It seems, the fan has taken note of the title teaser that hinted at a connection between Suriya and Eagle.



Netizens react to Suriya's fan-made Kanguva look

Journeying back to 1678, where valour and courage defined a man. Suriya in 'Kanguva' portrays the spirit of a true warrior. Here's my take on the timeless story of bravery and determination ⚔️ @Suriya_offl @StudioGreen2 #kanguva #suriya #suriya42 #actorsuriya #tamilcinema pic.twitter.com/u2x3yV0zH2 — Jay (@jayprints_) June 4, 2023

Soon after Suriya's fan posted his version of Kanguva looks, Twitter users flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Amazing Work bro." Another wrote, "Looks like a real photoshoot." a fan wrote, "Excellent Creation bro."



All you need to know about Suriya-starrer Kanguva

Last month, the makers dropped the title teaser of Suriya's 42nd film. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead role, marking her Tamil debut. Composer Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for the film.

Calling the film "mighty saga," the actor wrote that he is happy to work with director Siva and his team. "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #kanguva." The movie is expected to release next year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam among other languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be making his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, and Suriya will appear in a cameo. The movie is expected to release this year.