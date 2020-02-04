'Susceptible To Jugaad': Richa Chadha Rakes Up EVM Debate Before Delhi Assembly Elections

The famous EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) debate has been raked up on the Internet just four days before the Delhi Assembly elections. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to revive the line of argument that had been attempted before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and sought for EVMs to be eschewed in favour of the old paper ballot system.

Chadha wrote: "The countries that invented EVMs don’t use them anymore. We should go back to the paper ballot, doesn’t matter who wins or loses. At least people will believe the results." She was likely referring to the US, which is credited with having invented EVMs but has since stopped using them.

Kapil Sibal takes no ownership of London EVM 'hackathon', says it sounds like science-fiction and it's media's job to investigate

To this, director Kunal Kohli, wrote: "You’ve forgotten booth capturing? Countries might have invented EVM’s. We’ve got jugaad. Can work around anything." Chadha in response said that she hasn't forgotten booth capturing but, "the current EC seems to have forgotten people like T N Seshan." Booth capturing is a method of fraudulently interfering with the process of an election whereby members of a party occupy a polling booth, excluding and voting in place of those people who are registered to vote there.

Richa added: "EVM is susceptible to Jugaad, that's why the countries that have invented it, have banned their use."

Tirunellai Naryana Seshan, known as TN Seshan, led the ECI as CEC from 1990 to 1996. He received the prestigious Magsaysay Award for making the electoral process more transparent.

Richa's tweet re-ignites old debate

Booth capturing cab be checked by providing CC TV cameras and necessary arrangements. But EVM has always malfunctioned in favour of BJP and can be easily tampered.EVM are not stand alone. They are interfered by individuals to allocate symbols.The voter cannot be assured — its me Azeezur Rahman (@Notalonehuman) February 4, 2020

Rather than EVM, it is the VVPAT that is the cause of concern (provides a gateway to hacking).



VVPAT is programmed AFTER the candidate sequence is known.

Also, it is an external device being brought into the commissioning room, unlike the EVM. — Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) February 4, 2020

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah raises doubts about EVMs' credibility

Meanwhile, A 41-year-old man from Uttarakhand is on a countrywide 'padayatra' to seek a ban on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and bring back ballot papers in elections. Onkar Singh Dhillon, a real-estate businessman of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand was in Berhampur on Sunday evening as part of his 'padayatra' to create awareness against EVMs after travelling around 4,500-km on foot. He left this south Odisha city on Monday as he resumed his onward journey.

The EVM debate

It was after the BJP's stupendous 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election win that Mayawati had first alleged EVM tampering. Following that, a number of other parties selectively used the same allegation when they lost elections to the BJP, with the Congress going furthest in its attempts to controversialise the issue by sending Kapil Sibal to London for what was billed as a live-hacking of an EVM. However, the 'hacker' backed out.

Man on countrywide 'padayatra' to seek ban on EVM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.