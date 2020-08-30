Sushant Death Case: CBI Grills Rhea Chakraborty For 9-hrs On Day 3; Here's What They Asked

Trouble mounts for Rhea Chakrabory as she has been summoned by the CBI again on Monday for the fourth time. The CBI for the third consecutive day on Sunday questioned Rhea in the case of death of her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old actress was grilled for over 9 hours on Day 3. Going by the details of CBI questioning from Day 3, accessed by Republic TV, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned on the depression theory.

Apart from questioning her on the financial angle and alleged drug chats, the investigators again asked Rhea about her claims of Sushant suffering from mental illness. Meanwhile, flat mate Siddharth Pithani was asked about the drug supply angle, specifically on June 13.

Both Rhea and her brother Showik were repeatedly asked about their 2019 Europe tour and their claim that Sushant "broke down" after moving to a hotel in Italy. For the past three days, she has been examined about doctors' visits, prescriptions and medicines that Sushant reportedly had. Rhea has also been asked about why she allowed Sushant to have drugs and other banned narcotics substances despite him being under medication. Sources inform that Rhea was asked if she was aware that consuming drugs and anti-depressant medicine could have lethal consequences.

DAY 3 UPDATE

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am.

A Mumbai Police vehicle escorted the car in which the two arrived at the guest house. Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

(with PTI inputs)

