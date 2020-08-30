Protection To Rhea, Not Kangana?: BJP's Ram Kadam Wonders 'is Maharashtra Govt Scared?'

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Sunday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for the delay in providing police protection to actor Kangana Ranaut who had earlier expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection. He questioned the MVA government if it is scared of Kangana's revelations which will hurt the 'mighty' and if it is trying to cover-up the involvement of its own party people.

Kadam seeks protection for Kangana

In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kadam sought protection for Kangana Ranaut.

"It's been more than 100 hours (4days) since actress Kangana Ranaut openly tweeted that she is ready to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus but she needs protection. Unfortunately, the Maharashtra government hasn't provided her any protection till now", Kadam's letter to the CM stated.

Bollywood and politicians are considered to be role models so it is extremely important to initiate a crackdown on the drug link with Bollywood, the letter further stated.

The BJP leader lambasted the Thackeray government for providing police protection to accused number 1 Rhea Chakraborty and is delaying Kangana's protection request. He demanded that the brewing nexus of Bollywood and drug mafia needs to be eradicated.

"My question is why hasn't the Maharashtra government provided security to Kangana. Is the government scared of her revelations which will hurt the mighty? If there are any political links that also needs to be exposed. Maharashtra government immediately provided security to Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's case then why so much delay with kangana?, Kadam said in his letter. Kangana Ranaut is currently in Himachal Pradesh due to the lockdown.

— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) August 30, 2020

Kangana speaks on Bollywood-drugs link

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut Kangana claimed that the film industry was ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She claimed '99 percent of Bollywood' were involved in this.

“At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she stated.

Kangana also stated that Bollywood stars consumed drugs like water and that she had seen how vulgar this had got. "Many young actors, my age, they individually snort drugs and do shows. Dealers are the same. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties," she said.

She further claimed that many governments had also helped the drug mafia to flourish. "Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties." She also claimed that even politicians and police were Bollywood stars’ 'friends' when it came to the consumption of drugs.

Latest developments in Sushant case

In the latest development, sources have informed republic TV that the key players in the Sushant death case - flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant are likely to face cross-examination from the CBI on Sunday. Late actor Sushant's sister Meethu Singh is also likely to be questioned by the CBI soon, sources told Republic Media Network on Sunday. Meetu Singh was present at Sushant's residence after Rhea Chakraborty left the house on June 8 following her break up. Rhea is presently at the DRDO for the third day of questioning by the CBI.

