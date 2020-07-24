Last Updated:

New Record! Sushant's Last Film Dil Bechara Gets An IMDb Rating Of 9.9; See Details

With a run time of 1 hour, 41 minutes and 30 seconds, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on Disney+ Hotstar & was the top trends in India

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Dil Bechara

With a run time of 1 hour, 41 minutes and 30 seconds, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, and fans within no time got the film's IMDb rating to 9.9. With over 500 ratings, Mukesh Chhabra directorial stands at 9.9 on IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content.

"Let go of your emotions if you have to. It is important to grieve, for your own sake. Don’t deny your feelings," wrote writer Chetan Bhagat celebrating and grieving Sushant Singh Rajput's last performance. Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7:30 Pm ðŸ¤— waheguru

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all