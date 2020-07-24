New Record! Sushant's Last Film Dil Bechara Gets An IMDb Rating Of 9.9; See Details

With a run time of 1 hour, 41 minutes and 30 seconds, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, and fans within no time got the film's IMDb rating to 9.9. With over 500 ratings, Mukesh Chhabra directorial stands at 9.9 on IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content.

"Let go of your emotions if you have to. It is important to grieve, for your own sake. Don’t deny your feelings," wrote writer Chetan Bhagat celebrating and grieving Sushant Singh Rajput's last performance. Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

RARE. VERY RARE.



For (possibly) the first time (at least) in India, IMDB's Rating server crashed. For the past 40 minutes, #DilBechara's IMDB Page' rating has been stopped with 502* votes, due to overwhelming rating response on the film's page.



Mostly happens with Youtube. pic.twitter.com/k4eHMPWHk4 — ð—™ð—¶ð—¹ð—ºð˜€ ð—®ð—»ð—± ð—¦ð˜ð˜‚ð—³ð—³ð˜€ (@filmsandstuffs) July 24, 2020

Wow 9.9 @IMDb ! Make it the highest rated movie of all time ! #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/8H68Mf9wFX — Arun Rana (@ArunRan10284589) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara's imdb is 9.9. Faith in humanity restored. — Arpit Arora (@oyearpit) July 24, 2020

After 30 minutes of its premier In @DisneyPlusHS, #DilBechara garnered with 9.9 stars out of 10 on @IMDb with 500+ votes with 0 (written) reviews. pic.twitter.com/MXphwUpQZg — ð—™ð—¶ð—¹ð—ºð˜€ ð—®ð—»ð—± ð—¦ð˜ð˜‚ð—³ð—³ð˜€ (@filmsandstuffs) July 24, 2020

