Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update, 7 Bollywood Films To Release On Disney+ Hotstar & More

Today, on June 29, 2020, Disney+Hotstar announced that they were releasing several highly anticipated Bollywood films, including Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb. Meanwhile, new details about Sushant Singh Rajput's contract with a top production house were revealed. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' & Other 6 Movie Releases To Look Out For On Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has now announced their new tab, titled Multiplex. This new Multiplex tab will feature seven highly anticipated Bollywood movies, including Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Haafiz and Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara. After Disney+ Hotstar made their announcement, new posters for the Bollywood films were shared online.

'No Invitation Or...': Vidyut Jammwal Slams OTT Platform For Snubbing His Movie

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

After Disney+ Hotstar made their special announcement, Vidyut Jammwal took to social media to slap the OTT platform for not sending him an official invitation. In his tweet, the actor mentioned that there were seven films that were scheduled for release. However, only five were "deemed worthy of representation". The actor then called out how his film received no invitation for the online announcement event.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

Several portals have shared details about Sushant Singh Rajput's contract with Yash Raj Films. According to the contract, Sushant Singh Rajput was set to feature in three Yash Raj Films movies. The actor would be paid â‚¹30 lakhs for the first movie, and â‚¹60 lakhs for the second film if the first was a hit. And if both the first and the second film were successful, then Sushant Singh Rajput would earn â‚¹1 crore for the third film.

Rajkummar Rao Is India's Next Irrfan Khan, Says 'Bose' Director Pulkit

Taking to social media, director Pulkit asked his fans who they felt was the next Irrfan Khan. Several fans nominated Rajkummar Rao as the next Irrfan Khan. The director agreed and wrote that Rajkummar Rao was "highly infections and supremely talented".

Celina Jaitly Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Would've Won India's First Oscar'

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Celina Jaitly talked about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Celina Jaitly mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a tremendous loss. She even claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput could have won India's first oscar.

