Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga by family, prayers to continue in Patna

Sushat Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in River Ganga by his family on Thursday. Photos of the family members, dressed in white, along with the priests, during the rituals was shared by a media person on Instagram.

Here’s the photo

Earlier in the day, his sister Shweta Singh Kriti had shared that she had reached Patna and that the family will be perfoming the rituals.

"Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free🙏 Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput," she had written.

It was reported that the Shraddhkarma or prayers for departed soul will be held at their home in Patna.

The actor’s family had flown to their home in Patna after performing his last rites in Mumbai on Monday. His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Vile Parle. Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging. He was 34.

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case.

Image credit: Instagram/@manav.manglani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.