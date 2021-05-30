Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After Pithani's Arrest, NCB Summons Ex-aides Neeraj And Keshav

Days after arresting Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddarth Pithani, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the late Bollywood actor's domestic help Keshav & cook Neeraj for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of the actor. As per reports, the duo were reportedly attempting to flee NCB's Mumbai unit for eight months and were reportedly outside the Maharashtra capital. As per reports, both Keshav and Neeraj returned to Mumbai in August to work at the residences of different Bollywood celebrities.

NCB summons Sushant Singh Rajput's former aides Keshav and Neeraj

NCB reveals key fact in Siddarth Pithani's arrest

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB's) Mumbai Zonal Unit chief Sameer Wankhede elaborated on Siddarth Pithani's arrest after the former roommate of Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested from Hyderabad in the drugs case related to the death of SSR. Siddarth Pithani was arrested by the NCB with the help of its sub-zonal team in Hyderabad two days ago & was brought to Mumbai on a transit remand following which he was produced before the ACM court. Recounting NCB's mission, Sameer Wankhede explained to reporters that Siddarth Pithani had been intercepted two days ago in connection with 'crime number 7'. NCB has got custody of late Sushant Singh Rajput's former roommate Siidarth Pithani until June 1.

"Two days before, we intercepted Siddarth Pithani in Hyderabad. We brought him to Mumbai today on transit remand and was produced before the ACM Court. We have his custody till June 1. A series of charges such as Section 27, 27A, 28, 29 and other relevant sections are levelled upon Siidarth Pithani," NCB's Sameer Wankhede told reporters.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) in June last year. The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having references to drugs. The NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Sushant Singh Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.

NCB arrests Siddarth Pithani in Sushant Singh Rajput-linked drugs case

Siddharth Pithani was present in Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. The former claimed that he was the first to see his dead body, having called the locksmith to open the door when the late actor did not answer calls on the day of his death. Siddarth Pithani had previously been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are probing the death case first registered by Bihar Police, on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint, against Rhea Chakraborty and the others. As per sources, Siddharth Pithani was arrested on May 26 after the NCB got his phone dump from CBI.

In the record obtained, Siddarth Pithaniu was allegedly found to be involved in the supply of marijuana to various groups. NCB also claimed that he was running a well-organised racket of supply. Sources also said, "We are hopeful to nab more people who are involved in this network."

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on March 5 filed a chargesheet before a special court in Mumbai in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. The 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The voluminous document has statements of over 200 witnesses.

