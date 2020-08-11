Sushant Singh Rajput case: Complaint against 5 Bihar cops for 'maligning Maharashtra'

A complaint has been registered at the Bandra police station in Mumbai against five policemen of the Bihar Police in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The complainant claimed that the investigation done by the Bihar Police was ‘illegal’ and that the ‘Zero FIR’ (a case that can be registered at any police station and then transferred to the relevant location) should have been transferred to the Mumbai Police as per the law. The complaint termed the move by the Bihar Police ‘without authority’ as ‘reprehensible’ and that it maligned the state of Maharashtra.

Bihar police’s probe in Sushant case illegal, states complaint

A person named Ajay Singh Sengar in his complaint to the Bandra police station wrote, “In the Sushant Singh Rajut suicide case, the Zero FIR registered in Patna, Bihar should have been transferred to the Mumbai as per the law. However, that was not done and going against the law, they started investigating the case in Mumbai, though they had no right to do so. They created hurdles in government work and brought a stain on Mahrahtra and did hooligaism at Bandra Police.”

He sought a registration of a case against five police officials of the Bihar Police as per the sections 353, 352 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bihar Police had registered an FIR, on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s complaint, on July 25, against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others. KK Singh had claimed that Rhea had befriended his son with the sole intention of furthering her career prospects, apart from accusing her of distancing Sushant from the family, stealing his money and valuables, administering to him an overdose of medicines and more.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police had then arrived in Mumbai. They had then recorded the statements of 10 persons including Ankita Lokhande and Sushant’s sister Meetu.

In the Bihar government's affidavit to Supreme Court, they alleged ‘non-co-operation from Mumbai Police’ as they recommended the Centre for a CBI probe in the case. The Centre accepted the request and the CBI then registered an FIR against Rhea and the others.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court is hearing the plea of Rhea’s transfer petition of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, where Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked her that she herself had sought a CBI probe into the case.

