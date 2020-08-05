Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's Plea To Move Case To Mumbai In Supreme Court

On the same day as the Bihar CM recommended CBI inquiry, Maharashtra CM's son Aaditya Thackeray issued a statement on the matter and alleged politicisation of the case. Thackeray stated that people who were jealous of the Maharashtra government's success against COVID-19 were indulging in "dirty politics" and backed Mumbai Police's investigation. The Maharashtra CM's son made it clear that no one would be able to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi government by making false allegations.
The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. "The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.
Republic TV later on Tuesday evening accessed the notification that was issued by the advocate general of Bihar, Lalit Kishore. Mukul Rohatgi will plead the case in Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section-6 of the Delhi Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Act 25 of 1946), the Governor of Bihar is pleased to accord his consent to exercise of powers and jurisdiction to the whole of Bihar and other places related to the case to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to investigate/supervise and inquire into the Rajiv Nagar (District - Patna) IPC which are related to the death of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput." [sic]
Two public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.
The two PILs, one by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal and other by a Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey, have been filed during the day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken an important decision recommending the Centre the CBI inquiry in the sensational case after actor's father made the request for it.
Agrawal, who has been pursuing a politically sensitive Bofors scam case in the apex court, has filed the PIL seeking a direction to CBI to take up “the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh and the events which led to the untimely death” of the actor.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday the plea of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Amid an unprecedented tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the right to probe the death of the actor who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, the actress has sought transfer of FIR lodged in Patna on the ground of jurisdiction.
The hearing before a bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy would be keenly watched as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended CBI probe to the Centre in the sensational case at the request of Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh. Maharashtra has been opposed to transferring the probe to CBI.
Rhea, who had once allegedly tweeted to the Union Home Minister seeking CBI probe into the matter, on Tuesday opposed the move through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde by saying that the decision has no legal sanctity. The actress, in her interim pleas filed with the pending transfer petition, said, it is becoming increasingly evident through the widespread media reports that the captioned FIR (at Patna) was successfully filed in Patna only due to intervention of the Chief Minister of Bihar and other local politicians.
