Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty's Plea To Move Case To Mumbai In Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday the plea of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Amid an unprecedented tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the right to probe the death of the actor who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, the actress has sought transfer of FIR lodged in Patna on the ground of jurisdiction.

The hearing before a bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy would be keenly watched as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended CBI probe to the Centre in the sensational case at the request of Rajput's father, Krishna Kishore Singh. Maharashtra has been opposed to transferring the probe to CBI.

Rhea, who had once allegedly tweeted to the Union Home Minister seeking CBI probe into the matter, on Tuesday opposed the move through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde by saying that the decision has no legal sanctity. The actress, in her interim pleas filed with the pending transfer petition, said, it is becoming increasingly evident through the widespread media reports that the captioned FIR (at Patna) was successfully filed in Patna only due to intervention of the Chief Minister of Bihar and other local politicians.

