Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Set Up Foundation 'to Support Young Talents'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left everyone in the film industry in shock. Many took to their social media to mourn his loss and shared the memories that they had with him. His family immersed the late actor's ashes last week in his hometown of Patna. They recently announced that they will be setting up a foundation in Sushant Singh Rajput's honour and released a statement regarding the same. Read on:

Sushant Singh Rajput's family to set up foundation in his memory

Sushant Singh Rajput's family statement reads, "The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative, and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars. We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love''.

''To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, which include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.

Sushant’s family"

Just last week, Sushant's team launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour. It was set up to collect his thoughts, quotes, and dreams. It was their heartwarming gesture for his fans and family to keep the actor alive in their memories.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

