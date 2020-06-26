Sushant Singh Rajput death: Director at top production company questioned by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police’s probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is currently underway, and numerous persons are being questioned. After the late actor’s family and friends, now a top executive of a production company was also questioned in connection with the case.

READ: 'Unacceptable': BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Demands CBI Enquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

Ashish Singh, who is the Director-Original Films at Netflix was spotted and clicked when he arrived at the police station on Friday.

Mumbai police questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with #SushantSingRajput's death case. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AW2H3TRcgr — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Though Singh is currently with Netflix, he was working with Yash Raj Films till 2019. YRF had earlier submitted the copies of their contract with Sushant on the instructions of Mumbai Police. The police is investigating the angle of Suhant allegedly being ousted from films and ‘boycotted’ by banners.

Sushant had reportedly signed a three-film contract with YRF, and featured in two films, Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, with Shekhar Kapur’s Paani getting shelved and Sushant reportedly turning down Aurangzeb, the partnership didn’t continue on a favourable note.

READ: 'Top Production House Submits Copies Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Contract To Mumbai Police

Case till now

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director of his last film and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, friend Siddharth Pitani, his father, his managers and other staff are among the names questioned.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police ruled out foul play in the case, as per his post mortem report, in which they cited his cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’ Sushant was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on the afternoon of June 14.

READ: 'Sushant Singh's Death: Mumbai Police Directs Top Production House To Submit Contract Copy

READ: 'Did You Know Sushant Singh Rajput Was The Primary Choice For 'Romeo Akbar Walter'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.