'Sushant Singh Rajput's Fancy B'wood PR Pushed Him To...': Rangoli Chandel Alleges In Post

On Friday Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's long-time friend and producer Sandip Ssingh took to his Instagram handle to pen a note for the 'Manikarnika' actor and how he thought the two were made for each other. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, on her handle alleged that Sushant's 'fancy Bollywood PR' pushed him to leave Ankita.

Rangoli in her post claims that Sushant's 'fake PR friends' left him due to which he felt lonely and depressed. She also revealed that Ankita and Sushant bought a house together.

'You were Sushant's...': Sandip Ssingh reveals as he shares heartfelt note for Ankita

Rangoli wrote, "So nicely written Sandeep, he hired a fancy Bollywood PR, she works for movie mafia she told him you need exciting pair to create media frenzy like your contemporaries, here people don’t fall in love because they are in love here every thing is branding, build your brand this is the time forget your personal weaknesses now, date a super model like Ranveer or Ranbir or someone with connections who comes from film family, it’s not good for your image to live in Malad with a tv actress if you want to be in the big league you must behave like them, walk like them, live where they live otherwise you will always be a struggling tv actor, Ankita and Shushant had bought a house together he left, she was devastated but they broke his backbone, he shifted to Bandra, these fake friends surrounded him he started to date super models but he was lost, when I had known this long back because of common friends I thought to myself all this won’t help, and that’s exactly what happened no matter what he did they didn’t accept him they didn’t let him live either, their strategy worked soon fake PR and friends left and he got lonely and depressed, they used this opportunity to hit him even harder with more nasty gossiping and bigger bans and finally he left ...... you are right wish there was a way to block those blinding lights of show business and it’s fake promises .... wish there was a way to block the mirage that movie mafia flash at every outsider who is loaded with talent, grit and ambition ... 💔" [sic]

'Supernova': Bhumi Pednekar shares a goosebumps-worthy poem for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, and his post-mortem confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. His last rites were performed in Mumbai the next day and his family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga on Thursday. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death, amid reports that he was ‘boycotted’ by some major production houses.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.