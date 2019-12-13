Sushant Singh Rajput: PK, Chhichhore And Other Hits And Misses Of The Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput is an actor who rose to fame with his stint in the television industry and his daily soap titled, Pavitra Rishta. The actor is known for his versatile performances on the screen. Since his first breakthrough in the Hindi film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput has delivered some of the best box-office performers as well as some of the biggest box-office bombs. Here is a list of all the box-office hits and misses by the PK actor, according to Box Office India.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput- Sanjana Sanghi Starrer Dil Bechara To Release On May 8, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Box-office Hits:

PK (2014):

PK is classified to be an all-time blockbuster, according to boxofficeindia.com. The movies star cast includes Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saurabh Shukla and Boman Irani in the leading roles. PK is the only film from Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies to boast a box-office collection of over ₹ 300 crores. Rajkumar Hirani helmed the 2014 fantasy movie.

Also read: Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput Used To Be Scolded By Mukesh Chhabra

Chhichhore (2019):

The Nitesh Tiwari directed movie Chhichhore was another movies by Sushant Singh Rajput which was declared to be a hit by boxofficeindia.com. The film’s cast features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. According to Box Office India, Chhichhore is one of the highest-grossing Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies in which the actor played a leading character. Chhichhore’s box-office collections were recorded to be ₹ 147 crores.

Also read: Rumored Couple Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Papped In Italy

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016):

The biopic based on the story of Indian Cricket team’s former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the list of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies that proved successful at the box-office. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was the first film by Sushant Singh Rajput that entered into the 100 crore club. The leading cast of the film features Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla. The movie's box-office collections reached a total of ₹ 119 crores.

Also read: Drive: Here's How Twitter Reacted To The Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Box-office Flops:

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi (2015):

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi is one of the Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies that tanked at the box-office. According to Box Office India, the film is considered as a flop at the domestic box-office. The leading cast of the movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, and Meiyang Chang. Dibakar Banerjee helmed the 2015 mystery/thriller film. Detective Byomkesh Bakshi’s box office collections totalled to ₹ 26 crores.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Best Roles By The Kai Po Che Actor

Raabta (2017):

The 2017 film was considered to be a disaster in the list of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies, according to boxofficeindia.com. Raabta’s cast featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon as the leading pair. The movie’s box-office collections were reported to be ₹ 21 crores. The 2017 film is one of the weakest box-office performers by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Diagnosed With Dengue, Concerned Fans Extend Well Wishes

Sonchiriya (2019):

The 2019 crime/drama films is another one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies that turned out to be a disaster at the box-office. Sonchiriya’s star cast features Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Gagandev Riar in the leading roles. The film is based on the legion of warring dacoits that once terrorised India. The films box-office collections totalled to about ₹ 5 crores. Sonchiriya is one of the weakest films delivered by Sushant Singh Rajput at the box-office.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput To Have His Second OTT Release With Dil Bechara?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.