Sushant Singh Rajput Is Obsessed With Monochrome Pictures And Here's The Proof

Sushant Singh Rajput was recently seen in his Netflix release Drive starring opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Born on January 21, the star made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. Before his Bollywood debut, he was a known face in Indian households for being a daily soap actor. He was best known for his role in Pavitra Rishta starring alongside his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. With his rising popularity, the star has a huge fan following on his social media. When one scrolls through his feed, it is evident that the actor is a big fan of monochrome pictures.

Sushant Singh Rajput's love for monochrome pictures

A picture where the star appears to be in deep thought

ALSO READ | Drive: Here's How Twitter Reacted To The Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer

A picture from one of his photoshoots

A picture from another photoshoot with the star getting all poetic in the caption

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Ticks Off Another Goal Off His Bucket List

A picture from another one of his shoots

A picture that appears to be a still from one of his films

On the work front

Post his 2019 releases including the popular film Chhichhore, the star is set to impress his fans this year as well. Some of his upcoming projects include Chidiakhana, Chanda Mama Door Ke, Rifleman, and Takadum. He will also be seen in Dil Bechara which is the official Indian remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput To Have His Second OTT Release With Dil Bechara?

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Reveals His Travel Mantra On Instagram; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.