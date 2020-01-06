Sushant Singh Rajput Reveals His Travel Mantra On Instagram; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is extremely active on the photo-sharing platform Instagram and often pens his thoughts and musings along with pictures. The actor is also known for his love for travelling. Recently, the Kai Po Che actor shared his travel mantra through social media. Read on to know what it is and take inspiration from it.

Travel Mantra of Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor through post revealed his travel mantra which is simple - Easy, Stay, Explore, and Repeat. The actor also wrote about how he enjoys his holidays by exploring local tourist attractions and cultures of different places. He shared a series of pictures from his different vacations and places. In many of his posts, he can be seen enjoying local foods, exploring the place, having the perfect sunset on a beach, and many more.

Sushant's visit to Disneyland

A few weeks back, Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram to post a video of himself entering the gates of Disneyland. In the caption, he mentioned that visiting Disneyland was his dream number 25 out of the 50 items on his bucket list. In the videos, the actor is seen enjoying his dream place with full of excitement.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Carving a niche for himself at a young age without any connections in the Bollywood film industry, the actor started his acting career with a supporting role in 2008 show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. But he gained popularity only for his character Manav, in the show Pavitra Rishta (2009). Also, known as television’s chocolate boy, he got his Bollywood break from Kai Po Che in 2013. Since his debut, the actor has always opted for diverse movies and maintained to surprise us with his acting skills.

