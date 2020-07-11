Sushant Singh Rajput On Ankita Lokhande: 'I Just Want To Be With Her'; Watch Old Interview

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death had shocked the Hindi film industry. After the news came, many fans and celebrity pals started sharing the beautiful memories they had with the actor. Amid this, many clips from Sushant's old interviews also went viral. In an old interview, the actor adorably praised his Pavitra Rishta co-star and then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Watch the interview clip below:

Sushant Singh Rajput's old statement on Ankita Lokhande

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Cheerful Photo With Ankita Lokhande & Kriti Sanon Goes Viral

In the interview, Sushant Singh Rajput stated that Ankita Lokhande has been very patient and loving towards him for the last six and a half years. He added that she has been very 'excited to be with him, so she does not want to take any chance'. Rajput further said that she is beautiful and he loves her and that he just wants to be with her.

Sushant Singh Rajput said that when one wants to break a relationship, they can only come up with 'one excuse every day'. He further said that if one wants to survive a relationship, they can come up with 'a hundred excuses' of doing so. He revealed that he cannot do that with her and that it is one of the reasons why he is emotional and vulnerable when it comes to her. Rajput further stated that he wants to be 'insecure' and that he wants to be with her.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande Spotted At Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence, To Be Questioned By Police

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. According to reports, Lokhande took a break from her acting career after Pavitra Rishta. The duo dated for over 6 years and was reportedly in a live-in relationship. They even planned to get married but soon, it was reported that they called it splits.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hands Crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation. Ankita Lokhande was brought in for questioning and clicked outside of Sushant's Bandra residence on June 16. Others including Mahesh Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty, and Sanjana Sanghi have also been questioned.

ALSO READ | Throwback To When Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande Were Clicked With Ziva Dhoni, See

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Unseen Video With Ankita Lokhande Will Make You Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.