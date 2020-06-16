Ankita Lokhande Spotted At Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence, To Be Questioned By Police

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked everyone in the country. The provisional post-mortem report on Monday was submitted by the doctors at the Bandra Police Station which states the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. The police have opened up an investigation in trying to learn the reason behind his decision. The cops earlier questioned his friends Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Shetty, and now, Sushant's former partner Ankita Lokhande was spotted at Rajput's Bandra residence.

Ankita Lokhande snapped at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence

Ankita Lokhande was snapped at the late actor's house on Tuesday morning where she is being questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, Mahesh Shetty and Rhea Chakraborty were questioned earlier because Sushant called them the night before he took his life. The reports also state that his calls went unanswered.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande shared the screen for Pavitra Rishta. The two were shown to be partners in the show and later dated each other as well for nearly six years before they called it quits in 2016.

The actor's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral. Actor Prarthana Behere, who played Lokhande's sister on Pavitra Rishta, said that she was shattered to learn about the late actor's death and wanted to visit the crematorium but could not have been able to see him in that state.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief". [sic]

